Glamorgan sign Somerset all-rounder Leonard

Ned Leonard took five wickets for Glamorgan during his four Championship matches on loan from Somerset [Getty Images]

Glamorgan have signed Ned Leonard from Somerset on a two-year contract.

The seam-bowling allrounder had been on loan with the Welsh County since August.

The 22-year-old played in four of Glamorgan's last five County Championship games of the season.

"I’m very excited to be joining Glamorgan," said Leonard.

“I have absolutely loved my time during the end of the County Championship season, so I’m really looking forward to joining up with the team in November, developing my game and helping to build on the success that Glamorgan have had this year.”

The right-arm fast medium bowler joined Somerset’s Academy in 2018 before they gave him his first professional contract in September 2020.

In the same year, he made his England U19 debut.

Leonard made his First Class and List A debuts for Somerset in 2021.

Glamorgan director of cricket, Mark Wallace said: “Ned is a talented young player with high potential to have a long and successful career in front of him.

“We’ve been tracking his progress for a while and he impressed while on loan at the end of the season. We’re delighted to have him joining us full-time in Wales.”