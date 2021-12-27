Glam Scrubwear Brings Breakthrough Designs in Healthcare Fashion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / The pandemic has undoubtedly taken a toll on the confidence and mental health of medical professionals across the globe. Hence, Glam Scrubwear came up with an innovative and fashionable breakthrough in the healthcare industry by providing healthcare providers with meaningful, fashionable, trendy, stylish, and comfortable uniforms, all while tackling practicality and applying the fundamentals in workwear.

Glam Scrubwear was founded by a mother-daughter nurse duo Katrice Thompson and KaShirah Thompson-Monroe. The partners launched the brand while working at the front lines at the height of the pandemic. Glam Scrubwear was born to inspire and comfort medical professionals who are selflessly serving patients during the global health crisis.

"While we had the idea for this business prior to the pandemic, we saw a huge need for what we had to offer in the healthcare industry as things progressed. Our vision is to help elevate self-esteem, inspire creativity and a sense of style among healthcare professionals. It's not just how practitioners look in the mirror or on camera but how they feel when they see themselves. We are excited to give new and aspiring professionals that competitive edge to stand out and excel in their careers," shared Katrice Thompson.

Working at the front lines, the mother-daughter duo saw how many of their female colleagues were getting burned out, losing hope, and beginning to lose that spark for their profession. They wanted to launch products that would help medical professionals rekindle their passion for serving patients by making them feel and look good. Hence, Glam Scrubwear goes beyond merely being a clothing brand alone but becomes an experience altogether.

Glam Scrubwear allows medical workers to wear dual-purpose uniforms in the workspace with confidence, style, and grace, regardless of the daily pressure they encounter in the front lines. In addition, the founders are continually developing concepts that are both highly fashionable and cost-effective to bring more refreshing choices to their market.

Additionally, Glam Scrubwear is continuously looking forward to a brighter future in the medical uniform industry. The brand's newest collection, The Heavenly Collection, features quotes and bible verses delicately sewn to give messages of hope, healing, and faith-messages that the world needs right now. The team also launched their "Get Glam" bling-embellished scrubs, designed to become true eye-catchers, giving medical professionals a little bit of sparkle wherever they go.

"As healthcare professionals around the world began to become burned out and lose hope due to the tough work demands of the pandemic, we realized that we would bring a breath of fresh air to the healthcare world," the duo shared. "We realized in wearing our products that healthcare professionals not only looked good but also felt good about themselves. We saw that not only did it touch the hearts of healthcare professionals, but also the hearts of the patients as well as their families."

Furthermore, KaShirah Thomson-Monroe shared that they are thrilled to support more nurses, doctors, assistants, and everyone else in the healthcare industry with creative looks and stress-free services.

Glam Scrubwear has also taken great strides to pay its success forward through the initiative called Gifts of Glam. The program is the founders' way of giving back to the community. Learn more about their initiative and more about Glam Scrubwear on their website .

