Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February, and March 2023, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders, and Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Gladstone Investment Corporation
·2 min read
Gladstone Investment Corporation

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.24 per share to holders of its common stock in March 2023. The board of directors will continue to evaluate the amount and timing of any additional, semi-annual or incremental, supplemental distributions in future periods.

Common Stock: $0.08 per share of common stock for each of January, February, and March 2023, and a supplemental distribution of $0.24 per share of common stock in March 2023, all payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 20

January 31

$0.08

February 17

February 28

0.08

March 3

March 15

0.24*

March 17

March 31

0.08

Total for the Quarter:

$0.48

*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders.

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 373-3416 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through February 9, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13734661.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or +1-703-287-5893.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding potential future distributions, earnings and operations of the Company are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on the Company's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734706/Gladstone-Investment-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-January-February-and-March-2023-a-Supplemental-Distribution-to-Common-Stockholders-and-Third-Fiscal-Quarter-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

