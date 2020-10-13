Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2020 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2020 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 23 October 30 $0.12515 November 20 November 30 $0.12515 December 23 December 31 $0.12515 Total for the Quarter: $0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of: Payment Date Amount October November 5 $0.0875 November December 4 $0.0875 December January 5 $0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $0.2625

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODM." The Company has paid 53 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 23 October 30 $0.1458333 November 20 November 30 $0.1458333 December 23 December 31 $0.1458333 Total for the Quarter: $0.4374999

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 23 October 30 $0.138021 November 20 November 30 $0.138021 December 23 December 31 $0.138021 Total for the Quarter: $0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2020, payable per Table 5 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 27 November 5 $0.125 November 25 December 4 $0.125 December 24 January 5 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 and enter conference number 13711039 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13711039.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

