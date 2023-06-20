Gladiators stars pull out of reboot after injuries

BBC

Two stars on the Gladiators reboot have had to step away from filming due to injury.

The upcoming BBC series, reincarnated from the original ITV show that ran from 1992 to 2000, will see contestants and a new team of Gladiators battle it out in a series of demanding physical challenges.

However, new stars Comet and Sabre were both injured during filming and have had to pull out of the competition to focus on their recoveries.

Former pro gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, took to Instagram to share more details about the injury to her leg, and the recovery process.

"Life is not about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving – right now, this quote couldn't ring truer," she wrote.

"During the filming of one of the games I sustained a severe foot injury. Multiple scans and X-rays later I found out that I had broken my ankle and foot in multiple places, including the talus and something known as a lisfranc injury, ruptured 3 ligaments and dislocated a bone."

She added: "I am now resting up following an operation to fix my foot and stabilise the broken bones...

"This is just a minor blip in the road and ignites the fire in me to come back better and stronger than ever before."

Ella-Mae added that she'd had "the time of my life" filming the series, and intends to document her recovery on social media.

"Injuries are frustrating and often out of our control and actually the biggest battle is not the physical one but the mental one," she wrote.

"Join me on the road to recovery and together we can and we will overcome the setbacks."

Meanwhile, Comet's co-star Sabre, known as Sheli McCoy away from the Gladiators arena, has been left on crutches after she tore her hamstring during filming.

Sheli also shared more details on social media about injury and recovery so far, writing: "Whilst filming for Gladiators I incurred a little battle injury – a hamstring tear.

"Up to that point, every single day was a blessing and every event an unforgettable experience that I would repeat in a second…

"The rehabilitation process is underway and going very well to date, with a lot of continued guidance from our fantastic physio Alfie."

Sheli described herself as "no stranger to rehabilitation practice" – she runs her own sports injuries clinic.

She added: "I have to thank the medical staff and production team appointed to the gladiators as they assessed, monitored and cared for me relentlessly post-injury and to date!

"SABRE will be on cage rest for a few weeks, so brace yourselves when she's back out. Thank you to everyone that's been a support to me during this time."

In response, the BBC has released a statement reassuring viewers that the safety and health of all Gladiators cast and crew is being prioritised.

It reads: "The health and well-being of all Gladiators, contenders and crew is of paramount importance.

"Gladiators is one of the toughest and most physically demanding programmes on TV and due to the high-impact nature of the show it is not unusual for those competing to suffer injuries.

"In each instance, as soon as it became apparent that a potential injury had occurred, the correct protocol was immediately followed."

Additionally, Digital Spy understands that the possibility of injury potentially occurring is a key part of contingency planning ahead of Gladiators recording.



The production team implements robust Health and Safety procedures, including ensuring appropriate insurance is in place, along with risk assessments for each of the games on Gladiators. Each challenge also has its own bespoke personal protective equipment (PPE).

As part of the preparation for filming, Gladiators and contenders receive extensive, expert training, which includes learning about the health and safety aspects unique to each game.

The team present on set every day included a doctor, paramedics, technicians, physios and a trained Health and Safety advisor, with two private ambulances on standby – which DS understands did not have to be used.

The production's duty of care plan also includes access to psychologists and mindfulness practitioners.

