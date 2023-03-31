Gladiators reboot unveils new logo and free tickets ahead of show’s return

The upcoming Gladiators reboot has unveiled its new revamped logo as it prepares to return to TV screens.

The popular entertainment sports show is moving to the BBC for an 11-episode series which will see a new generation of “superhumans” compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength”.

The series will include new games alongside classic challenges such as fan favourite The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course.

Viewers are also being offered the chance to be one of the first to witness the action as free tickets for the studio audience have been released.

Gladiators TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson and Cobra (Michael Wilson) and Warrior (Michael Aherne) in 1992. (Jones/PA)

Filming for the series, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, will take place around June at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield.

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear, said: “Watching Gladiators live in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family.

“Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other.

“Plus, we’re making the tickets free, so it won’t cost you a penny to get in.”

The show’s new logo is a refreshed version of the original style which features a metallic, angular letter G with the name Gladiators emblazoned across it.

The updated edition also features red and blue tones surrounding the G.

The UK edition of Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 on ITV (PA)

The UK edition of Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 on ITV, and at its peak it drew huge audiences to its Saturday evening slot as the famous call of “Contenders ready? Gladiators ready?” echoed across TV screens.

The likes of Trojan, Jet, Nightshade and Hunter became household names and the format – which originated in the US – travelled to Australia, South Africa, Russia, Finland, Germany, Nigeria, Denmark and Sweden.

When it returned to Sky, airing between 2008-2009, Kirsty Gallacher and Ian Wright took up the baton of hosting duties from original hosts John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson – with original referee John Anderson also returning for the Sky revival.

TV presenter Jonsson, 55, shot to fame as a TV weathergirl in the late 1980s, with Gladiators catapulting her to further stardom.

Free tickets to witness the action live are available at the Applause Store website.