‘Gladiator’ Sequel Adds ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen to Return

The cast of Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator” sequel continues to grow more star-studded, with Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn in talks to join Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington in the film.

The Paramount movie follows 2000’s blockbuster hit “Gladiator,” which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture. It earned $460 million at the box office. The film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Nielsen played Maximus’ lover Lucilla, a role which she’ll reprise in the sequel.

Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” the sequel is not centered around his character. Mescal is the focus and will play Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla. Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta, with Quinn set to join the project as Emperor Caracalla. Washington’s role is being kept under wraps.

David Scarpa is penning the script for the sequel, which Scott will direct and produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Also returning from the original film are cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates.

Paramount has dated the film for November 22, 2024.

