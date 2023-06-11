Gladiator 2 crew members injured during stunt

Universal

Gladiator 2 has suffered a minor setback after several crew members were injured while filming a stunt sequence for the movie.

The incident occurred on June 7 in Morocco, where filming is currently taking place. In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the studio behind the movie, Paramount Pictures, said that the crew members had sustained "non-life-threatening injuries."

Six people received treatment in hospital, with four of those still in hospital. The crew members were treated for burn injuries and the incident occurred towards the end of the shooting day, reportedly.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesperson said.

"The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

They continued: "The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production."

The highly-anticipated sequel started shooting earlier in the summer, with Paul Mescal in the lead role. Joining him are several A-list stars, including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, while the release date has been confirmed: November 22, 2024.

Original star Connie Nielson previously spoke about a potential sequel, saying: "It would obviously be amazing, and I know that a lot of people want to see more of that."

"I think that all of us are just going to have to look at that as a separate [and] different film, but with some of the emotions and values that made Gladiator so powerful for so many people."

Gladiator 2 will be released on November 22, 2024.

