The Glades: Four police officers injured while breaking up gang of youths in Bromley shopping centre

Four police officers were injured while breaking up a large gathering of youths at a south London shopping centre on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to The Glades shopping centre in Bromley shortly after 3pm to youths behaving in an antisocial manner and refusing to disperse.

Police broke up the group as they “anticipated that incidents involving violence may take place”.

Four police officers sustained injuries breaking up the group, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Five youths were arrested for assault on police and affray, said a Met spokesperson.

They were taken to a south London Police station where they remain.

One youth was arrested for breaching a dispersal order.

A section 60 dispersal order has been put in force for Bromley Town centre until 6am Saturday.

This gives police the right to search people in the area without reasonable grounds, and can only be used where a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious crime.