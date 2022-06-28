Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 28, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Sam Grippo
83,111,539
94.73%
4,625,989
5.27%
Jonathon J.L. Kennedy
83,118,122
94.73%
4,619,406
5.27%
Bruce W. Aunger
83,111,603
94.73%
4,625,925
5.27%
Geoffrey L. Scott
87,735,851
100%
1,677
0.00%
S. Christopher Heming
87,727,372
99.99%
10,156
0.01%
Hugh McKinnon
87,735,892
100%
1,636
0.00%
At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company’s approach to executive compensation with 99.97% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.
For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.
About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s products and services are focussed in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.