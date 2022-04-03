GLAAD Media Awards Winners Include ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Eternals’ & ‘Hacks’

Rosy Cordero
·2 min read

Saved by the Bell, Eternals, and Hacks are among the honorees feted at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Special awards also went to Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Andrew Garfield, and Kacey Musgraves was honored with the Vanguard Award.

The celebration was hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’ Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce from Emmy Nominated HBO Series We’re Here and featured a special performance from Jake Wesley Rogers.

The GLAAD Media Awards will air via Hulu on April 16.

“This year’s GLAAD Media Awards come at a time where LGBTQ visibility and storytelling can be the frontline response to a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Ellis continued, “Our nominees and award recipients, including Eternals, Hacks, and Saved by The Bell, We’re Here, and RuPaul’s Drag Race showcase the beautiful diversity of LGBTQ people. At a time when we need it most, these stories, these stories rise against hate, enlighten, entertain, and send an undeniable message: we are not going anywhere.”

A full list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)
Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO) TIE
Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)
Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)
Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)
Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)
Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)
Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)
Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)
Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]
Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)
Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)
Special Recognition: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider
Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)
Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)
Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics
Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)

