GLAAD Awards: ‘Eternals,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’ Take Top Honors

Though embattled by a staff and talent revolt over its stance on incendiary policies toward trans youth, the Walt Disney Company pulled off a significant win at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

The entertainment giant’s Marvel Studios division won the media watchdog’s prize for outstanding wide release film, for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals.” As the first Disney superhero tale to feature a same sex couple — in “Atlanta” star Bryan Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman — the tentpole film was widely praised for its depiction of loving queer parents.

In the television space, Peacock’s unexpected comedy gem “Saved by the Bell,” a reboot of the ”90s classic, took outstanding comedy series. “Hacks,” an LGBTQ jewel box from HBO Max, took outstanding new TV series. In the unscripted space, two beloved shows pulled off a tie for outstanding reality program: the stalwart “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” alongside “We’re Here,” the latter starring previous contestants of the former.

Elsewhere in film, Pedro Almodóvar’s dark horse Oscar contender “Parallel Mothers” won outstanding film in limited release. Hulu’s “Changing the Game” took outstanding documentary, for its investigation of the transgender inclusion in sports. The same-sex holiday rom-com “Single All The Way,” which feature gay icon Jennifer Coolidge in a supporting role, took outstanding TV movie.

Held at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton hotel, this year’s GLAAD Media Awards will stream exclusively on Hulu on April 16. Read the full list of winners:

Outstanding New TV Series: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Saved by the Bell” (Peacock)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Eternals” (Marvel Studios / Disney)

Outstanding Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race “(VH1) and “We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary: “Changing the Game” (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: “Single All The Way” (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “It’s A Sin” (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: “Life is Strange: True Colors” (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: “Crush & Lobo” (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: “Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms” (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, “Stronger Than I Am” (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects) Special Recognition: “CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker” (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: “Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: “The Laverne Cox Show” (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition – Spanish-Language: “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)

