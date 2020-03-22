What Is GL Events's (EPA:GLO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the GL Events (EPA:GLO) share price has dived 45% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 38% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does GL Events's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.36 that sentiment around GL Events isn't particularly high. The image below shows that GL Events has a lower P/E than the average (10.8) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

ENXTPA:GLO Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 22nd 2020

This suggests that market participants think GL Events will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

GL Events's earnings per share grew by 8.7% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does GL Events's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 109% of GL Events's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On GL Events's P/E Ratio

GL Events's P/E is 6.4 which is below average (13.2) in the FR market. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about GL Events over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.6 back then to 6.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

