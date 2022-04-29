GL Announces Validation and Regression Testing for Emergency Services Mobile Networks

VQuad™ Probe with interfaces to connect and control radios, telephones or cellular phones

VQuad™ Probe with interfaces to connect and control radios, telephones or cellular phones

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their automated testing of Voice Quality and Coverage for Emergency Services in wide-area mobile networks. Validation and Regression tests can run continuously to generate thousands of measurements per day in various spaces.

Emergency services mobile networks include Land Mobile Radio Systems and often interface with the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). These networks are used by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders and must reliably transmit audio between endpoint devices.

In responding to emergencies, clear communication between personnel is mandatory. Poor voice quality and long latency can lead to miscommunication resulting in catastrophic consequences such as loss of life and damage to critical infrastructure. Clear voice quality is needed not just outdoors but in vehicles, aircraft, buildings, and underground as well.

“Objectively measuring end-to-end voice quality in a wide range of scenarios spanning different locations can be challenging but is essential. GL recently released a whitepaper proposing a systematic way to test voice quality over emergency services mobile networks. The resulting testing will identify gaps in coverage, potential sources of interference, and other obstructions. This will allow the users to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities in their emergency services mobile networks and better protect their citizens,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “The results can be mapped to identify areas of poor mobile radio coverage and poor voice quality. By improving these spaces, police officers, firefighters and first responders can have confidence that they can communicate clearly in any circumstance and thus save lives.”

Test Solutions

  • VQuad™ Probe: A self-contained unit for voice, video, and data testing. It contains many physical interfaces for connecting to telecommunications endpoints such as radios, landline telephones, and cellular phones

  • vMobile™: A hand-held portable device that can connect to a single mobile radio and perform the same operations as the VQuad™ Probe. This solution is ultra-portable with a self-contained battery for ease of operation during walking tests

  • Indoor Tracking System (ITS): This application works with VQuad™/vMobile™ as well as the GL Voice Quality Testing (VQT) software applications to track voice quality while walking within a building or in an underground location where GPS is not available

  • VQT Software: Supports the next-generation voice quality testing standard for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks using POLQA (ITU-T P.863) or PESQ (ITU-T P.862) with the ability to correlate the PESQ results to DAQ

  • WebViewer™: A web-based client for voice and data quality testing. WebViewer™ uses a simple web browser to display and access, in real-time, all results and events associated with the VQuad™ and VQT testing

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dc5ef3c-192a-4bff-8f45-8035dede615c


