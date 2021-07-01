GL announces Protocol Analyzer for TDM, IP, and Wireless Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding Protocol Analyzers which offers a wide variety of centralized monitoring and testing technologies for TDM, IP, and Wireless networks .

“GL’s protocol analyzers monitor in accordance with industry protocol standards by non-intrusively tapping the network under test. The simple framework of the protocol analysis software helps you easily identify the improper sequence of protocol messages and filter out frames causing the protocol violation”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.



He further added GL carries the widest array of protocol analyzers for TDM, Wireless, Optical, and Packet networks. Based on a uniform architecture with identical features and functions, they can be used for a wide variety of tasks, including

Independent standalone units for simple interface analysis

Act as a remote or offline protocol analyzers

Multiple protocol analyzers at different geographical locations can send information to a central database. The database and web application comprise the GL Surveillance System, a unique analytical tool for monitoring telecom networks

As a network element for advanced traffic collection and processing

Network troubleshooter which drills through huge captured protocol traces using extensive capture and view filters and search capabilities, centralized tracking, and monitoring

Periodic trace saving allows automatic trace back up and capture trace size limited only by available disk space. Periodic saving saves data into files using size, number of frames, or time period criteria

Extensive and versatile statistics can be dynamically created based on the summary fields using dynamic criteria specified by users

Call detail records can be created and signaling records can be displayed on per call basis for subsequent analysis

Physical layer alarms can be included in trace files that can explain layer 2 and layer 3 signaling problems

T1/E1/T3/E3 physical layer protocol analyzers enable SNMP DS-1 DS-3 standard MIB traps to be sent to SNMP management applications

Recent Enhancement

Summary information display can be configured for optimal presentation of information according to customer criteria. Aggregate columns provide flexibility for efficient use of the monitor real estate. Users can specify search/filter from the currently selected summary fields that are displayed. Data of summary column decode can be used as a prototype for quick and easy search and filter criteria specification that can be further modified Users can open an offline file and specify the view filter of interest. The fast multithreaded filter can filter out millions of records per second The filters can be applied for T1/E1/T3/E3/OC-3/OC-12 and T1/E1 carried within T3/E3/OC-3/OC-12 Flexible selection of search/filter criteria for different kind of errors



Important Features

Advanced filtering and search based on any user-selected protocol fields

Any protocol field can be added to the summary view, filtering, and search features providing users more flexibility to monitor required protocol fields

Trigger intelligent actions based on signaling, and traffic conditions

Support for automatic multi-protocol decoding

Displays Summary, Detail, Hex dump, Statistics, and Call Detail Views

View filter to displays only user-selected frames from the Summary View

Provides options to display or hide details for the requested protocol layers

Hex Dump View displays the frame information in HEX and ASCII format, the contents of this view can also be copied to the clipboard

Statistics View displays statistics based on frame count, byte count, frames/sec, bytes/sec, etc for the entire capture data

Call Detail View displays called/ calling number, released calls, call status, & more

Provides a consolidated interface for all the important settings required in the analyzer. All the configuration settings done in any of these options can be saved to a file, loaded from a configuration file

Allows the captured frames to be saved periodically to a trace file using different criteria such as file size, frame count, or time limit. This doubles as automatic trace backup in case of catastrophic failures preventing data loss

Provides scalable, centralized, real-time, end-to-end network visibility and troubleshooting capability



