Gizelle Bryant Says She's 'Super Happy' Dating Jason Cameron but 'We Don't Use the L Word' (Exclusive)
The two have been together for nearly a year, after meeting at BravoCon 2022
Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron are still going strong, even if they haven't quite yet put a label on their relationship yet.
PEOPLE caught up with Bryant ahead of Sunday's season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, where she talked about her ongoing romance with the Winter House.
"We're the same, we're great," Bryant, 53, says. "We're still dating, still having fun. It's just casual and fun and easy. I'm super happy."
"He is a breath of fresh air in my life," she continues. "I feel like he's a great confidant and just somebody that I know I can trust and I can tell things to and it's going to stay right there. I love the fact that he's in my life."
Bryant may love the fact that Cameron is in her life, but that's the only use of the L word she's using now.
"I said I love that he's in my life — take it easy, now, take it easy," Bryant says. "No, we don't use the L word. We're not using that word. But I feel like I'm very happy. I'm just happy with where things are. No pressure, no stress."
The two were together at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas over the weekend, where both were asked about their pairing on their respective panels.
"We have a special connection. and we make the most of the time we're together," Cameron said on Friday, noting again that the two haven't defined the relationship.
Still, fans will get to see plenty of Bryant and Cameron together on Bravo. She has a presence on the current season of Winter House. "She can hold it down with the rest of us," Cameron said. "She throws those tequilas back."
Meanwhile, he appears on Sunday's RHOP premiere, cooking for Bryant at her Potomac home. In the episode, a sneak peek clip of which dropped earlier this week, Bryant opened up about their 16-year age gap.
"No one's counting," she said. "Mama's been mama for a long time, but I got to live. I got to do my thang! ... He has been keeping me quite occupied and the West Wing is seeing somethings it hasn't seen in awhile."
Gizelle — who was previously married to Jamal, 52, from 2002 to 2009 — first met Cameron in passing last October at BravoCon 2022, but didn't link up until now-exes Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson set them up.
The two were spotted out together in January for a dinner that she later said was "definitely a date." They later popped up together in February at the Summer House premiere party.
The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
