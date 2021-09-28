Giving your space a makeover? Stephanie Vidal’s stunning wall art needs to be on your radar

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is proud to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month. During this month, our team will highlight a wide range of Latinx-owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.

The easiest way to make a space feel like your own? Start decorating! Whether you throw some peel-and-stick wallpaper on the walls or add area rugs to your rooms, just a few small touches can make a big impact.

Of course, wall art is essential when it comes to decorating. Something as simple as a framed photograph from a memorable trip can start to make your space feel more special.

If you’ve got a lot of walls to cover, then head over to Etsy. Obviously, the site has lots of great decor. When it comes to wall art, though, you should definitely check out artist Stephanie Vidal’s shop. She’s a New York-based creator, and her handmade, museum-quality prints are truly breathtaking. Truthfully, they will be the perfect addition to any room in your home.

Currently, Vidal has 14 prints available to purchase from her Etsy shop. Many shoppers are currently eyeing them, so if something catches your eye, be sure to complete the checkout process quickly. Take a peek at some of her stunning work below.

Women of Paradise - Azure, $35

Buy Now

This beautiful Women of Paradise print is actually part of a collection. The other prints come in Pink Ginger, Verde Mar and Papaya. You can buy just one, or all four to create a gallery wall.

Still Life, $35

Buy Now

So, keeping real plants alive isn't your specialty, huh? Add some flora to your space in a different way with this Still Life print.

Bloomed, $35

Buy Now

Celebrate the beauty of the female form with this eye-catching Bloomed print. The colors are even prettier in person.

Tropic Flora, $35

Story continues

Buy Now

Think of this Tropic Flora print as the perfect piece to infuse any drab space with life and energy.

P.S. You can follow Vidal on Instagram at @vivid.vidal.

If you enjoyed this article, check out the best Halloween decor to buy now before it sells out.

More from In The Know:

The 3 best down alternative duvets for people with different budgets

6 of the best sheet sets under $100 — because a good night’s sleep shouldn’t be so expensive

The 5 best bath towels if you like them super soft and super plush

These No. 1 best-selling pillows are on sale on Amazon: ‘I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying’

The post Giving your space a makeover? Stephanie Vidal’s stunning wall art needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.