Giving Gone With the Wind a trigger warning is ludicrous – it’s simply a product of its time

Gone With the Wind Year 1939 - Photos 12

Never mind Fake News, Fake History is upon us. Frankly, my dears, I’m surprised the “sensitivity readers” haven’t gotten round to Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind before. It’s probably because they haven’t read it. I do happen to have read it, five times to be exact, and, speaking as a pitchfork-wielding opponent of censorship, even I concede that some of its passages are challenging to read.

This is an exhaustively researched work that, without flinching, describes how many American Southerners once thought about blacks. Margaret Mitchell was a white woman born in 1900 Georgia who listened to stories of the Confederacy on the bony knees of veterans, and was driven past the moonlit ruins of antebellum plantations.

Published in 1936, Gone With the Wind won the Pulitzer Prize, and as of 2014, it is the second-favourite book of Americans, after the Bible. Now publishers Pan Macmillan are printing a “trigger warning” and have commissioned a preface by British novelist Phillipa Gregory, which denounces Mitchell as a white supremacist and the book as untruthful racist propaganda.

I can’t agree with her. History isn’t meant to be pretty; it is there to teach us about the past and how we can learn from some of its injustices.

Gone With the Wind is an important historical document and one of the most accurate accounts of Reconstruction, the act of vengeance the North imposed on the South, which deprived many whites of the vote. Mitchell devotes whole chapters to Reconstruction and the Republican carpetbaggers who taxed Southerners into bankruptcy whilst deliberately setting blacks against whites.

Black national organisations were divided over the film. Some thought it racist, others a fine opportunity for black actors. Hattie McDaniel became the first black to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Mammy, who is the conscience and heartbeat of the story. Some black groups accused McDaniel of “selling out”, to which she replied tartly that she’d rather earn $1,000 a week playing a maid, than working as one.

But if Gone With the Wind romanticises the Old South, it is a work of its time. We cannot declare books Fake History because their author, or the people in them do not share our 21st-century views. Future generations may be presented with a Fake History so sanitised, that they will find it hard to believe racism or other forms of persecution ever existed. And about that, we should all give a damn.