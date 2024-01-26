It's Giving Glitter: The Best Beauty Buys To Make You Sparkle

Glitters. No, not the ones that we use to sprinkle over craft paper. Also not the ones we used to find nestled into those tiny palettes of makeup we got as free gifts with magazines. Instead think glittery, shimmery eyeshadows and pigment pots that can elevate any makeup look.

Whether it's liquid, pressed, gel or loose—adding a spattering of glitter to your face can be the difference between an amazing, red carpet-worthy makeup look and one that falls decidedly flat.

By now, you've likely already begun listing the numerous ways in which glitter has been one of the riskier makeup option because of the mess it can make. Yet, it's guaranteed to make you stand out in any room, which is the opposite of the nude matter-to-clean girl pipeline makeup lovers have been riding over the past decade. According to Tik Tok, the Clean Girl aesthetic is dead and we're moving into full glam, untamed looks like the Mob Wife. Now, some of your favorite brands such as Urban Decay, Fenty and M.A.C are finding easy to use glitter eyeshadows with less fall out than ever before. So, get your fingers and brushes ready for the shine of your life.

Below we list some of the best and shiniest glitter pigments and eyeshadows on the market right now.

[shoppable brand="M.A.C" product="Pigments" link="hhttps://www.maccosmetics.co.uk/product/21708/372/products/makeup/eyes/glitter-pigment/pigment" store="M.A.C" price="$25 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

Makeup artists have been using spatterings of these ultra-fine loose glitters on lids and cheekbones for decades to create shimmery, reflective looks. We can testify to the fact that these glitters are lightweight, far from costume-y and give you a WOW factor payoff.

[shoppable brand="MAKEUP BY MARIO" product="Master Crystal Reflector" link="https://www.makeupbymario.com/en-gb/products/master-crystal-reflector?variant=31978125033537t" store="MAKEUP BY MARIO" price="$34 USD"]

Story continues







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

Although touted as a highlighter, which we love for adding a glow to our cheekbones and brows, this multi-hyphenate shimmer by Makeup by Mario, is also great for adding an illuminate flare to eyes. It comes in three different shades Bronzite (a brassy bronze shade), Quartz (a silvery white shade) and Citrine ( a golden shade), so it's perfect for any and all skin tones.

[shoppable brand="Rabanne" product="Mini Palette" link="https://www.pacorabanne.com/uk/en_GB/fragrance/p/mini-palette--000000000065180859" store="Rabanne" price="$33 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

It makes perfect sense that the fashion house best known for their sequinned and shimmered stylings are responsible for this ultra portable eyeshadow. Rabbane's mini palettes offer a waterproof and crease-proof formula and a silky texture, so it’s perfect for finger only applications and quick touchups.

[shoppable brand="Urban Decay" product="24/7 Moondust Shadow" link="https://www.sephora.com/product/24-7-moondust-eyeshadow-P378821" store="Sephora" price="$24 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

The hashtag #Urbandecayspacecowboy has currently racked up a staggering 4.7 million views on TikTok and after a few wears of this shimmery hue, we can see why. Think of a glitter-giving eyeshadow that works as a solo sheen and creates multidimensional looks that last all night.

[shoppable brand="Huda Beauty" product="Pretty Grunge 18W Eyeshadow Palette" link="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/huda-beauty-pretty-grunge-18w-eyeshadow-palette/14922723.html" store="Cult Beauty" price="$79 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

If Indie Sleeze is back, then thank you Huda Beauty for this palette. Unlike the chalky mattes we used to create cut crease looks the first time alt fashion and skull scarves were in, this second wave we have the pretty Grunge Palette. The product perfectly balances metallics, glitters and nudes that can be layered or used on their own to help create a look that would make 2009 Tumblr girl proud.

[shoppable brand="& Other Stories" product="Azure Divine Eye Color Cream" link="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/beauty/make-up/eyeshadow/product.eye-colour-cream-turquoise.0954843013.html" store="& Other Stories" price="$21 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

We see your drugstore makeup and raise you makeup made by your favorite clothing brands. Okay so, although that statement doesn't quite roll off the tongue, do you know what does glide seamlessly? & Other Stories' Metallic Eye Cream. Get it in "Azure Divine" and thank us later.

[shoppable brand="Neen" product="Pretty Shady Pressed Pigment Shadow" link="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/beauty/make-up/eyeshadow/product.eye-colour-cream-turquoise.0954843013.html" store="Cult Beauty" price="$30 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

New school beauty brand Neen, is the sustainable brainchild of Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. The brand prides itself on inclusivity so, it comes as no surprise that their "Pretty Shady" pressed pigment shadows have glitter options for all shades and tones.

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

[shoppable brand="Hourglass" product="Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow" link="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/hourglass-scattered-light-glitter-eyeshadow-3.5g-various-shades/12908350.html" store="Cult Beauty" price="$34 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

Hourglass has mainly made a name for itself via its extensive base product range. Its glitter eyeshadows, however, are not to be played with. It's formulated with a high concentration of crushed pearls and light-reflecting glitter, to make a unique cream-to-powder formula, perfect for an intense color payoff.

[shoppable brand="Roen" product="Disco Eye" link="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/roen-disco-eye/13312867.html" store="Cult Beauty" price="$33 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

Róen's line of cruelty-free and vegan single eyeshadows are a godsend to any budding glitter wearer. "Disco Eye Universal," does what it says on the tin and leaves a white gold shimmer on your lids with delicate, concentrated chunks of gold in the mix. However, be application wise with this, think fingers first, brushes never.

[shoppable brand="3INA" product="The 24H Eye Stick" link="https://uk.3ina.com/products/the-24h-eye-stick?variant=41412962713782" store="Cult Beauty" price="$15 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

​​Done with subtle neutrals, glitters included? Then this pigmented 24H stick from 3INA is for you. With promises of 24 hour wear and a color range that include every stop in the rainbow and then some, it's the ultimate festival or party pick.

[shoppable brand="Pat McGrath Labs" product="Celestial Divinity Luxe Quad Interstellar" link="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/pat-mcgrath-labs-celestial-divinity-luxe-quad-interstellar-icon-7.9g/13951329.html" store="Pat McGrath Labs" price="$62 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

No one does premium makeup, especially glitters, like Pat McGrath Labs. That's it, that's all we have to say about this palette really. If you want more, take it up with our lawyers.

[shoppable brand="Milk Makeup" product="Color Chalk" link="https://www.spacenk.com/uk/makeup/eyes/eyeshadow/color-chalk-MUK200036091.html" store="Space NK" price="$21 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

We love Milk Makeup and clearly, Milk loves us because of their handmade powder pigments that, for clarity, can be used as a buildable eyeshadow stick or eyeliner. The shimmery dream sticks are easy to blend and when applied with a wet brush, provide a color payoff that we can only classify as a romantic act of service.

[shoppable brand="Danessa Myricks Beauty" product="Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel" link="https://danessamyricksbeauty.com/products/infinite-chrome-flakes" store="Danessa Myricks Beauty" price="$33 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

If you're after an eyeshadow that is a keen mix of fine and chunky glitters, then don't worry Danessa Myricks has got you covered. The unique formulation, with glitters suspended in a gel in order to make them really easy to just swipe on, is a standout contender in our minds for products that are really on the frontline of innovation of beauty. If brushes are your eyeshadow applicator of choice, then try using this pot with a silicone glitter brush -- it makes clean up easy AF.

Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Liquid Eyeliner

[shoppable brand="Fenty Beauty" product="Glitty Lid Liquid Eyeliner" link="https://www.spacenk.com/uk/makeup/eyes/eyeshadow/color-chalk-MUK200036091.html" store="Fenty Beauty" price="$24 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

Rihanna has done it again. This time with a glide on long wear liquid shimmer eyeliner. It's all the things we've come to expect from Fenty: bold color and precision all in the aide of amped-up beauty. Rumor has it if you wear this liner while listening to her album Anti, Rihanna will finally give us that new album.

[shoppable brand="E.l.f" product="Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow" link="https://www.elfcosmetics.co.uk/liquid-glitter-eyeshadow/300161.html" store="E.l.f" price="$8 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

E.l.f. liquid glitters are the stuff of drugstore makeup dreams. A few dabs from a doe-foot applicator, with no primer or a special brush, makes it one to beat in terms of affordability and application ease.

[shoppable brand="Half Magic" product="Chromaddiction Shimmer Eye Paint and Eyeliner" link="https://halfmagicbeauty.com/products/chromaddiction-shimmer-lil-beast" store="Half Magic" price="$25 USD"]







Beauty, Glitters, Eyeshadows, Eye Liners, Róen, M.A.C, Half Magic, Rabbane, E.l.f, & Other Stories

[/shoppable]

These Half Magic liquid shimmers come in a handful of vivid colors, but would we expect anything less from the founder and Euphoria's makeup artist Donni Davy? These glitter paints are real head turners; in the literal sense but also go try some on and give your head a swivel because you're guaranteed to stop traffic while wearing them.