Giving in to doctors’ pay demands would ‘take money away from frontline services’

Bowing to striking doctors’ calls for a bigger pay rise could result in cuts to frontline services, a senior minister has warned.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, urged junior doctors to have “perspective” about their pay demands because they will go on to be some of the highest earners in the country.

Last week, Rishi Sunak confirmed a set of public sector pay awards ranging from five to seven per cent.

However, the British Medical Association dismissed a six per cent pay award for junior doctors accompanied by a £1,250 consolidated increase.

Instead, the medics union have ploughed on with the longest junior doctors’ strike in NHS history, with the five-day walkout continuing until Tuesday.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Glen contrasts the response of the teaching unions - who have recommended the pay deal to their members - with the BMA who are “threatening to ramp up strike action”.

He warns: “Meeting junior doctors’ pay requests may mean taking money away from frontline services – something we are not prepared to do.”

Branding the 35 per cent pay rise demanded by the BMA as “completely unaffordable and out of kilter with pay growth in the wider economy”, he says that agreeing to it would “undermine all the other pay offers we have made, fuel inflation through borrowing or reduce frontline public services”.

While Mr Glen concedes that “junior doctors and NHS consultants may be feeling the pain of inflation like the rest of us”, he adds that “some perspective is badly needed” because of the significant sums which medics stand to earn during their careers.

“Upon graduating and becoming a doctor in their first year of training, junior doctors are already in the top third of UK earners,” he writes. “Within three to five years of service, junior doctors will generally join the top 13 per cent of UK earners, demonstrating how rapidly junior doctors’ pay progresses.

“Many junior doctors then go on to become consultants, who rank among the top three per cent of earners in the UK with salaries averaging around £130,000 a year and an extremely generous pension scheme.

“A pay rise of six per cent along with a further consolidated increase of £1,250 for junior doctors, equivalent to a total increase of at least eight per cent, is therefore more than reasonable given the pain being felt across the board.”

Insisting the pay offer is “fair and final”, Mr Glen finishes by urging the BMA to “reconsider their position, do what is right and put patient safety back at the forefront of their priorities”.

The message comes ahead of what is likely to be a tough week for the Conservatives, with the party defending three difficult by-elections on Thursday.

The cost of living crisis, rising mortgage rates and persisting industrial unrest have left the Tories facing a tall order to hang onto their seats in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in London, Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire and Somerton and Frome in Somerset.

Labour is seen as the main threat in Uxbridge and Selby, while the Liberal Democrats are looking to score another by-election victory in Somerton and Frome.

The Lib Dems have said that internal data based on canvassing in the South West seat shows that they are almost “neck and neck” with the Conservatives.

The Tories are said to be on 42 per cent in the constituency, with the Lib Dems on 39.5 per cent, Labour on 8.5 per cent and Reform UK on 3.5 per cent.

A Lib Dem source said that Mr Sunak was facing a “rural revolt in Somerset which could send a chill down the spines of Conservative MPs across the West Country”.

A former Cabinet minister told The Telegraph they did not think Tory MPs would “turn against” the Prime Minister and try to remove him if he lost the by-elections.

However, they warned that it would strike a grave blow to morale and cohesion in the parliamentary party.

“It becomes every man and woman for themselves and discipline goes out the window,” they said.

