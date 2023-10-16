Giving up booze gave me the best 44 years of my life

"The iron fist grip it has never ceases to amaze me, and is partly why I’m going sober now, to prove to myself that I can," shares reader Dome Lowe - The Telegraph/The Telegraph

As the mid-point of Sober October approaches, many drinkers who have chosen to give up booze and make some healthy lifestyle changes might feel somewhat relieved.

For others, going sober in the month of October might have brought about such positive changes that they wish to continue with sobriety.

The Telegraph has spoken to a selection of readers who have chosen to give up drinking, even if just for the month. Below they reflect on their teetotal experiences.

‘Not a day passes when I am not thankful for the help and support from the other drunks at the early AA meetings’

Giving up booze has given reader Coleene Tudor the best 44 years of her life.

“I could have been called a ‘functioning alcoholic’,” she begins. “I still had a husband, two children, a mortgage and a job.”

“My sobriety birthday is November 5, 1979. I went to an AA meeting because I had nowhere else to go,” shares Coleene.

“My biggest surprise at the AA meeting was that ‘three middle class women’ were also there, and maybe I was lucky because I was able to relate to their stories.”

Coleene expresses how she found the first few weeks “very tough,” but “found it easier to break down my daily sobriety into a few hours at a time, rather than to long daily 24 hours. Going to several AA meetings each week helped, and reading every possible publication from AA about sobriety.”

“Gradually, the days and weeks without alcohol became more bearable. I’d imagined life would be boring without the alcohol crutch, however, once the alcohol craving started to fade, life actually became interesting,” she continues.

“Guilt has followed me through the years, particularly with regard to my children,” admits Coleene. “But I’ve learned that the past cannot be changed and being honest with them and my husband about my failures during my drinking years has helped me manage the anxiety and depression and I have not taken medications for these since.”

Coleene was unable to continue attending her AA meeting after 12 months because her husband was posted overseas where she joined him. Instead, Coleene discovered running, mountain walking, skiing - “life, for me, really did begin at 40!” she affirmed.

“More travel and adventure holidays followed with and without my husband. I very much enjoyed physical and mental challenges and spent many years as a volunteer for a British military charity.”

“None of this would have been possible had I continued drinking. In fact, I’d probably be dead years ago,” acknowledges Coleene.

“Of course, as nearly everyone does, I have experienced tragedies,” says Coleene. “But, I am grateful that I was able to bear these without using alcohol to numb the pain.”

Three years ago, Coleene was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and requires daily medication to help alleviate some of the symptoms. “This and old age has clipped my wings somewhat, but not a day passes when I am not thankful for the help and support from the other drunks at the early AA meetings,” she says.

‘I don’t class myself as an alcoholic, I just love a drink’

Reader Dom Lowe, 61, has always enjoyed alcohol and is a self-professed “happy drunk.” With no other vices these days, Dom admits that he is happy to continue to drink.

However, Dom has “watched great friends slowly kill themselves through abuse of it [alcohol]”, and continues “to see others spiral down the same path, some obliviously and others fully aware.”

“The iron fist grip it has never ceases to amaze me,” he continues, “and is partly why I’m going sober now, to prove to myself that I can. For that reason, I don’t class myself as an alcoholic, I just love to drink.”

It was one instance in particular that made Dom decide to partake in Sober October. “About a month ago, after my usual few pints, a very good lady friend who knew I’d be there stopped in for a glass of wine, which she rarely does being an athlete and very health-conscious. Several large rums later, we ended up staggeringly drunk and needed to help each other walk home. It was great fun, but a bit silly at my age and the next day was a complete write-off. I felt awful. I knew then that I’d stop in October.”

Dom is now half way through his Sober October and says that he is “warming to it.” He details that, for the time being, he has “no withdrawals, whatsoever, good sleep and a fresh head to make for a clearer and more productive day.” Although he does fear temptations may start appearing as the month rolls on.

Although, for Dom, it’s more of a “mental decision, black and white and I won’t cross the line until I’m ready to,” he is using the TryDry app, which is packed full of tools and resources to help people take control of their drinking.

On whether Dom would go “permanently dry,” he says that a part of him would like to, but “another side of me has and will always love just having a few pints at any of several fine watering holes nearby.”

He elaborates: “I frequent certain pubs at certain times because I know certain people may well be there too, it’s a part of my life, and I’m absolutely convinced that my happy demeanour, positive outlook and mindfulness is to the brim as a result of it.”

‘I have found it to be the most incredibly uplifting experience’

Xanthe Grace decided to stop drinking alcohol six years ago in her mid-fifties.

Now living near Lymington, Hampshire, Xanthe recalls how she “started drinking at boarding school at the age of 16, to fit in, and I would say I had a fairly typical relationship with alcohol until my mid 40s when my drinking increased due to personal difficulties.”

“In 2017, these difficulties peaked with the death of my mother, whom I was extremely close to. It’s amazing how easy it is to use alcohol to ease anxiety and sadness, and before you know it, you are drinking habitually.”

She explains: “I wouldn’t drink every day, but certainly more days than not, and sometimes finishing the entire contents of a bottle of wine by myself.”

“That is where I found myself in October 2017. Superficially, I gave the impression everything was fine – I had an interesting job, I was parenting, running a household, I had great friends and did lots of travelling. However, I was drinking a bit too much on my own, and was using alcohol as a coping mechanism,” she continues.

Xanthe found out that she was what is termed a ‘grey area’ or ‘middle-lane’ drinker. “I had created a dependency, but it wasn’t full-blown alcoholism. There was no rock bottom, because I identified the problem, but I wanted to stop before it was too late,” she says.

When asked why she doesn’t just cut down, Xanthe reveals that she had tried to. “I made rules around my drinking,” she shares, “only on weekends, only two drinks at any one-time, not before 6pm.” But she says the rules never stuck, and she would “end up in a spiral of self-loathing, as to why I didn’t have the willpower to stop.”

The penny dropped when Xanthe read ‘Quit Lit’ books and discovered that “when you are a habitual drinker, at some point, your neural pathways are affected, and the likelihood of reverting to occasional drinking is remote. Therefore, I came to the conclusion it would be best for me to give up completely,” she stated.

What helped her along the way was joining an online community called One Year No Beer. “It was a revelation to me that there were other people in the same boat as me. People living successful, fulfilled lives, but they just knew that their drinking had become a habit.

“To share with others has been the biggest key to my success. I am still a member of that community.”

On her sobriety, Xanthe comments, “Despite the fact I am something of an oddity in my social group, and people are wary of sobriety, I have found it to be the most incredibly uplifting experience.

“The early days are certainly difficult as you are unlearning 35 years of social conditioning. But once you get in your stride, normally around six to nine months, life changes immeasurably.”

Revealing some of the benefits Xanthe has experienced since giving up alcohol, she says: “My sleep is so much better, my skin has improved, my menopause symptoms vanished almost overnight. I had greater energy, I lost weight, and I found so much more time in the day.

“I started to play the piano again after 40 years, I rediscovered the joy of reading and even changed career. I became a certified health coach as I wanted to help people to live their healthiest and best life. I have also saved a lot of money, and found out that sober dancing is awesome!”

However, she notes that “the hardest part of being alcohol-free is the reaction of others. At parties, you become the unwanted centre of attention, with people curious to find out why you stopped.

“I have even been asked, ‘were you an alcoholic?’ I mean, when you take a step back, that is crazy. Does a smoker get grilled, and asked to justify why they had given up? Or a drug user? No, it’s just the topic of alcohol that people feel they can proffer such opinions.”

Xanthe has since joined another online sober group, in which members “share our daily struggles and wins.”

“In August this year, 60 people from this group travelled from around the world, met up for the first time, and walked the Yorkshire Three Peaks together in 12 hours. It was the most incredible day, and we raised almost £4,000 for Cancer Research in honour of one of our friends who had died earlier in the year.”

“Connection is key,” she says, “and finding one’s tribe is perhaps the single most life-affirming part of going sober. I would also recommend lots of reading around the subject and embracing all the amazing alcohol-free options that are now readily available.

Most of all, I would say try it, give it a go for 90 days – you have absolutely nothing to lose, and you might even be amazed by what you gain!”

