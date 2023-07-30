‘He was a giver.’ Timmy Mitchell, Kansas City father of two and husband, killed at 38

Whenever Thasha Mitchell needed a laugh or something to brighten up her day, she knew only one person was guaranteed to put a smile on her face: her older brother, Timmy Mitchell.

So it was unimaginable that her brother, who brought so much joy, could be taken in an act of violence a month ago.

“He was just like a bright light whenever he entered the room,” says Mitchell. “He was my personal protector, and I always felt so safe around my brother.”

Mitchell, a husband, father of two and cashier at Apple Market, died June 30, at 38, after being shot and killed at East 43rd Street and College Avenue. The case is ongoing and few details have been released.

“It is really tough,”his sister said. “We are a close-knit family so we have been coming together to celebrate his life because there was always happy moments when he was around.”

His sister, 36, who now lives in Houston, says they are praying for someone to come forward to aid law enforcement in bringing her brother’s killer to justice.

“We have very little information and we are in the dark. It would be nice if my family could get some closure but we still are trying to have faith in the KC police,” she says.

She says her brother was a always the first to offer a helping hand. He will be remembered for his carefree spirit that allowed him to easily connect with strangers.

“He was a giver. He would always see someone who was homeless or needed help and stop what he was doing to get them some food or bring them some clothing or just sit down and talk to them,” his sister says.

Friends and acquaintances filled social media with posts of grief:

“Rest in Paradise Timmy Mitchell. Look out for me. I’ll see you again someday friend.”

“I pray for your family and everyone who loved you and the strength to deal with this.”

“The loss of you haunts me daily knowing you been in me and my brother’s corner from day 1.”

Timmy Mitchell with son Tyrone Mitchell.

Mitchell’s funeral on July 8 was filled with the people he touched through his kindness. His sister says that the service was an opportunity to advocate for change regarding the senseless killings plaguing the city this summer.

“With him being murdered we are still trying to navigate through these feelings that something like that happened to such a good person,” says Mitchell. “We are all trying to maintain the light and happy spirit that he filled us with.”

He is survived by his father, Timmy Powell; mother, Terry Mitchell; wife, Larri Mitchell; children, Timmya Mitchell and Tyrone Mitchell; siblings Monchell Mitchell and Thasha Mitchell; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

Other remembrances

Prewitt was born to Harry and Dorris Gumby on Dec. 13, 1953, the youngest of four children.

With a father who served as a chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, the family moved throughout her early life. The family eventually settled in Kansas City, where Prewitt attended Paseo High School and graduated in 1971.

She pursued a degree at the University of Kansas, where she was involved in the Black student union, residence hall committee and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Prewitt graduated with her bachelor’s degree in general studies in 1976 and returned to Kansas City to start her career working for the courts as a juvenile counselor.

She was an active member of the alumni associations for her high school, college and sorority.

Prewitt had her first and only child, Marqus Bibbs, in 1991. She married Thomas Prewitt in 1998 and they combined their existing families into one.

In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sister, Brenda Gines, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Smith was born June 19, 1925, to Julius and Alverta Smith in Madisonville, Texas.

After graduating from Huntersville High School in 1944, Smith served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He was discharged honorably in 1946 when he relocated to Kansas City to be closer to family.

Smith met Berna Call at church and the two married in 1952. The couple moved to Ohio for several years before returning to Kansas City, where Smith worked as a bartender.

Smith will be remembered for his love of sports, fishing and golfing. He spent much of his free time outdoors or traveling with his wife.

Smith also had a deep love of grilling and was known to spend his birthday (which he shares with the Juneteenth holiday) outside cooking for his family.

He is survived by his children, Adair Smith and Betty Jean Ammons, along with a host of other family members and friends.