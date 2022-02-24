Givenchy's Kenny Bag Is the New Couture It-Accessory

First spotted on Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 catwalk, the day-to-night Kenny handbag is set to launch this month as part of the house’s latest accessories offering by creative director Matthew M. Williams.

Embodying the house’s artisanal heritage and elegant design, the dainty handbag takes cues from couture savoir-faire — the expert know-how sensibility in fashion — and marries it with a range of modern-day qualities.

The distinctive shape of the Kenny bag plays on the sculpted silhouettes and '40s-inspired draping of the SS22 collection, as it comes constructed with swathes of folds that meet in the center for a mini sack-like form. Its supple calf leather material gives the body a refined yet classic look, and allows the bag to be clasped and tucked under the arm effortlessly.

givenchy matthew m williams spring 2022 accessory handbag bag kenny bag kendall jenner savoir faire couture





While some bags remain minimalist with block-toned leather, other bags in the debut line boast fine organza materials, and another more opulent bag comes embellished with mother-of-pearl gems.

The brand’s G-cube hallmark features heavily across handbag as each of the handles are pieced together with small G-cube silver links and a logo-punched padlock fastening. A contrast of silver hardware against the soft materials brings a versatile edge to the luxury accessory, elevating it to everyday wearability.

Shop the Givenchy Kenny handbag from February 25 at Givenchy boutiques and online [ADD LINK], with prices starting €1,390 EUR (approximately $1,580 USD).