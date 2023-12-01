Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams exits label

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams is leaving the LVMH-owned label after three years, the brand said on Friday, without announcing a successor.

The exit is the latest in a series of designer changes at some of the industry's smaller fashion labels including Kering-owned Alexander McQueen, while the world's biggest brand, Louis Vuitton, recently extended the contract of womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere after a decade in the job.

During his tenure at the storied French label, Williams, 38, emphasized accessories, embellishing bags and shoes with extra hardware like zippers and straps, while blending hoodies with sharp tailoring on the catwalk.

Williams, who departs on Jan. 1, and will focus on his high end streetwear label 1017 ALYX 9SM.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by Franklin Paul)