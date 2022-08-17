Giuliani arrives for Georgia grand jury appearance; Trump attorney is target in inquiry - live updates

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Rudy Giuliani walked into a downtown Atlanta courthouse Wednesday where the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump is set to appear before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

Earlier this week, Georgia prosecutors notified Giuliani's lawyers that the former New York mayor is now a target of the widening investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, has said that his client would decline to answer questions about any conversations with Trump. It was immediately unclear whether Giuliani would answer any questions and invoke his right against self-incrimination following his recent designation as a target.

What Rudy Giuliani said about the Georgia election

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani made wide-ranging claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring a hand-count audit that confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been debunked by the Georgia secretary of state, which found no underage voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the name of dead voters.

Rudy Giuliani walks into the Fulton County Courthouse to appear before a grand jury aiding in the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation. Giuliani is a target of the ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 elections.
According to court documents seeking Giuliani's grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting the Trump lawyer's Dec. 3, 2020, appearance before the Georgia State Senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, purporting to show “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video had been discredited by the secretary of state's office, concluding "no voter fraud of any kind had taken place."

Attorneys for Giuliani, initially characterized as a "material witness" in the investigation, said they had not been informed that their client's status had changed when they sought to delay his appearance last week because of health reasons.

