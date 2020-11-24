President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on Lou Dobbs Tonight Monday where he made a startling admission. Not long before Giuliani’s appearance, the Michigan state board of canvassers certified Joe Biden winner of the election in the state. On top of that, Giuliani and Trump’s legal team have suffered dozens of losses in courts in their attempt to prove widespread voter fraud and overturn the results of the election. Giuliani has repeatedly made wild and baseless claims of fraud, but admitted on Monday that he’s exaggerating, at least when it comes to alleged fraud in Detroit.

“The city of Detroit probably had more voters than it had citizens,” Giuliani said. “I’m exaggerating a bit, but all you have to do is look at statistical data and you can see that the fraud was rampant and out of control.”

The Michigan Department of State has denied claims of widespread voter fraud in the state.

Fact check: Ballots of deceased voters are not counted. Get the facts at https://t.co/eEWWZqcFTe on other misinformation that is being spread about the 2020 general election. pic.twitter.com/wPihe08Wge — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) November 5, 2020

While Giuliani has argued his case of voter fraud to anyone who will listen, he has yet to provide any evidence. In fact, over the weekend, a federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought by Trump’s legal team for failing to provide any proof of fraud. But, just moments before admitting to exaggerating his claims of fraud, Giuliani exaggerated claims of fraud. Once again, without providing evidence.

“A hundred thousand ballots were brought in at 4:30 in the morning in Detroit in trucks that look like garbage trucks—in garbage pails actually,” Giuliani said. “All those ballots were counted for Biden with no Republican inspectors around.”

Giuliani also said there was an overvote rate of 400% in Detroit.

