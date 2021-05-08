Giuliana Rancic Exits E!'s Red Carpet Coverage After Two Decades

E!’s Giuliana Rancic is stepping away from the network’s Live From The Red Carpet after 18 years as host.

Rancic announced her departure in an Instagram post Friday, writing, “I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes… To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.”

More from TVLine

That “new pair of shoes” includes a development deal with E! parent company NBCUniversal.

Rancic’s exit comes just three months after Ryan Seacrest, her Live From The Red Carpet co-host, moved on after nearly 14 years. She has been a part of the network’s red carpet coverage since 2003.

Rancic’s E! career began with a correspondent gig and later, a co-host position on E! News in 2005. From 2010-2017, Rancic served as a co-host on Fashion Police alongside Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne and George Kotsiopoulos, while simultaneously appearing on her own reality series with her husband, aptly titled Giuliana and Bill. The show ran for seven seasons across Style Network and E!

Will you miss Rancic on the red carpet? Who do you think should replace her? Sound off in the Comments!

Launch Gallery: The Award Shows of the Pandemic: 15 Televised Ceremonies, Ranked

Best of TVLine