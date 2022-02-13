Giu Giu Drops Nature-Inspired SS22 "à la campagne" Collection

Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled "à la campagne."

Founder and designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani created the range during her summer holidays in Montvalent, France. The knitwear items arrive in a seasonal "Nonna" color palette, which takes inspiration from the earth, water and movement. Shades like brown "Tsuchi," dusty green "Clay" and "Band-Aid" dominate the range. These colors are found on a selection of knit dresses and pants, as well as cropped tees, hoodies and turtleneck sweaters.

Looking to the '70s, the collection also features bold stripe prints of white, sea blue and warm peach that reference the Biarritz surf style, which also informs the brand's new Sport Capsule collection. Taking inspiration from the French surf capital, the range uses red, white and black on swimsuits, surf shorts and tees that are made out of eco-friendly water-repellent Japanese yarn. The SS22 range is complete with accessories, such as a shrunken rib-knit balaclava, tabi socks and more.

Peep the SS22 lookbook shared exclusively with HYPEBAE above. You can shop the pieces at select retailers worldwide.