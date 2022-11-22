GitLab CEO and Co-Founder, Sid Sijbrandij to Present at GitLab Connect Japan 2022

GitLab Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the DevSecOps Platform, today announced that Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present at GitLab Connect Japan 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The keynote will air on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 am Japan Standard Time and will be available to view until 9:00 am Japan Standard Time on November 30, 2022 via the following link (registration required): https://www.online-conf.jp/gitlabconnect2022/.



