Gisou Cofounder Negin Mirsalehi Uses These 3 Products Every Single Night

No workday is ever the same for influencer and Gisou cofounder Negin Mirsalehi. She finds calm in her nightly routine, which includes a stroll with her dog and fiancé along with a side of uplifting screen time.



7 P.M. Power Food

“My fiancé, Maurits, and I get off our laptops for dinner. Sometimes we order in, but we also enjoy cooking dishes like quinoa salad with tempeh and veggies or pumpkin soup.”

8 P.M. Last Call

“After dinner, we clean then catch up on a bit more work, or I’ll take calls for Gisou.”

9 P.M. Nightly Stroll

“We go for a long nighttime walk with our dog, Mosey. We’re lucky to live in Amsterdam, which looks even more magical at night.”

11 P.M.Face Time

“I take a quick shower, then put on my bathrobe and do my skin- and hair-care routines. I use Babor Cleansing Foam and follow up with the Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant once a week for a second, deeper cleanse.”

11:20 P.M. Hair Today

“I always apply a few drops of our Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil to nourish, moisturize, and hydrate my hair overnight.”



11:30 P.M.Late-Night Entertainment

“Once under the sheets, I either read a chapter of my book or watch an episode of a series I find relaxing, like Friends or The Office.”



Tea Time

“To relax before sleep, a cup of chamomile or jasmine tea is really effective for me.”



