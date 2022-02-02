Giselle Bündchen Wrote the Sweetest Note to Tom Brady

Just hours after Tom Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, posted a heartwarming note looking back on their relationship and congratulating him on the achievements that he earned during his time playing football, like his nine Super Bowl appearances — and seven wins.

Bündchen joined plenty of celebrity pals congratulating Brady on a job well done, but her note went further, saying that when they met, she didn't know anything about the sport and that she learned from him as their romance developed and their family grew.

"What a ride @tombrady! So many memories!" she wrote alongside a carousel of images, which included friends and family. "When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

She went on to say that Brady will continue to inspire future generations and that she is proud to have been there with him as he racked up all his amazing accolades.

"I'm so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," she continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."

"I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!" she finished. "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."

E! News adds that Brady will be keeping busy with a growing fashion line, his podcast, and other businesses.

"The future is exciting," Brady wrote in his announcement. "To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny, and Vivi. You are my inspiration."