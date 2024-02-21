Gisele Puts Her Supermodel Skills on Full Display in Sexy New Balmain Campaign: See the Show-Stopping Photos!

In a press release, creative director Olivier Rousteing describes the collection as embracing the “joy, femininity and exuberance” of a rose

Gisele Bündchen is the face of Balmain’s dreamy Spring 2024 collection.

In jaw-dropping images, the model, 43, is flaunting the colorful, whimsical pieces from creative director Olivier Rousteing’s latest “rose garden” campaign.

In a press release, the collection is described as embracing the “joy, femininity and exuberance” of the flower, and Bündchen was the perfect person to embody that sentiment.

“Obviously, she’s a legendary beauty — but her breathtaking beauty is somehow transformed into something even more powerful when combined with that genuine happiness and confidence that she has been continually projecting for over twenty years, both on the runway and on those countless covers and editorials that I’ve always torn out and kept as inspirations,” Rousteing said of the supermodel in the press release.

In the stunning images, taken by Brazilian photographer — and Bündchen’s “copatriot” according to Rousteing — Raphael Pavarotti, the mom-of-two shows off her long legs and some cleavage in the vibrant, ornate looks.

“Spring 2024 full of life and colors by @Olivier_rousteing. Captured by @rafaelpavarotti_. #BALMAINSS24 📸,” Bündchen wrote in an Instagram post for the launch of the campaign.

In each photo, Bündchen can be seen sporting chunky jewelry, bright mixed patterns, and, in one, the new Jolie Madame handbag. The Brazil-native’s long blonde hair is in curls and has wind blowing it out of her face.

Each outfit is intricately embellished and shows off Bündchen’s decolletage with a low-cut neckline, and she is wearing pumps with a rounded square toe.

The collection places emphasis on detail, celebrating the complexities of the pieces.

Rousteing explained that he was inspired by Miranda Priestly’s famous (sarcastic) line about florals for spring being “groundbreaking” in The Devil Wears Prada. The fashion icon said he wanted to take the trend to another level.

“By the time we were ready to send the models down the runway, we’d inserted that fragrant and colorful perennial into the better part of our collection, playing with multiple forms — from single-bud embellishments to prints bursting with gardens of cabbage roses,” he said. “In addition, our atelier craftsmen, as well as talented outside artisans, created striking three-dimensional roses from the widest possible variety of materials.”

He added: “As I noted more than a few times backstage, the perfect summation of our Balmain roseraie might be the most famous quote from Pierre Balmain’s most famous friend, Gertrude Stein: ‘a rose is a rose is a rose is a rose.’ ”

