Gisele prefers unprocessed foods. Not everyone has that luxury.

Gisele Bündchen believes in the power of food.

On Friday, the supermodel shared a message to commemorate World Food Day, which honors the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. On Instagram, she wrote that “food is one of the most powerful tools we have to help boost our immune system. I truly believe in the ancient saying, ‘Let food be thy medicine,’ as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices.” And for her, that means cutting out processed foods and replacing them with home-grown vegetables and herbs.

“When we eat foods that are alive (and not processed), their nutrients and vitamins keep us healthier and also help our bodies function better. One of my favorite things is bringing home fresh food and herbs from our community garden,” Bündchen shared alongside snapshots of her garden.

And she’s not wrong. According to the FAO, when you choose healthy and diverse foods over processed and synthetic products, you are making a greater impact on your life, but also the lives of others. “When we choose to eat diverse foods, we encourage a variety of foods to be produced. This is not only healthier for our bodies but healthier for soils and our environment because a diverse diet favors biodiversity,” they say.

While we can all agree that cutting out processed foods is one method to living a healthier, fuller life, it’s important to note that not everyone has this same luxury. One of the major pillars of World Food Day is to bring attention to communities that are suffering from food insecurity, the lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy life. This is a growing problem across the United States, and the globe, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, impacting poor and vulnerable communities more than others. According to Arif Husain, chief economist at the United Nations World Food Programme, “the pandemic has doubled the number of people who are acutely food insecure, from 135 million people in 2019 to 270 million.”

