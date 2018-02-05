Gisele Bundchen's advice to her children after Super Bowl loss: 'We have to share'

Gisele Bundchen, supermodel wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, imparted some wisdom to her children about Super Bowl losses that she learned the hard way six years ago.

After the Philadelphia Eagles handed the Patriots a 41-33 defeat on Sunday, Brady’s children — John, 10, Ben, 8, and Vivian, 5 — could be seen visibly upset about the loss at U.S. Bank Stadium, and USA Today’s Josh Peter relayed the advice that Bundchen offered them as they waited for their father.

“They haven’t won in a million years,” she told the children about the Eagles, via USA Today.

When Vivian lamented Philadelphia’s victory, Bundchen added:

“Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

“Sometimes you have to let other people win. … We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

She reportedly could be seen congratulating Eagles players on the victory, and she shared her congratulations in the caption accompanying a post-defeat photo of the family on Instagram:





Bunchen was singing a different tune after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in February 2012, when she could be heard telling a group of people, “My husband can not [expletive] throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

Ironically, Brady dropped a pass in Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to halt a drive in the first half.

