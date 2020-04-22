Gisele Bündchen posts never-before-seen photos of Tom Brady, kids for Earth Day

Gisele Bündchen shares photos of Tom Brady and their kids — including his son with Bridget Moynahan — to mark Earth Day 2020. (Screenshot: Gisele Bündchen via Instagram)

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating Earth Day 2020 with her family.

The supermodel, 39, shared new family photos on Wednesday while heaping praise on Mother Earth — and asking people to do a better job taking care of it. All three of her children (Vivian, 7, Benjamin, 10, and bonus son John, 12) are represented in the photos, as well as hubby Tom Brady — and at least a few seem to have been taken in Costa Rica, where they have a home on the Nicoya Peninsula.

“Just as the movement of our breath relies on the beating of our hearts, just as a child in the womb depends on her mother for nutrients and life, we are inextricably connected to the earth we all share, and to one another,” wrote the longtime environmental activist.

She continued, “Thank you, Mother Earth, for everything you provide. For the air we breathe. The water we drink. The food we eat. Thank you for nourishing our lives and of all living beings. Thank you for the opportunity you give us to experience so many beautiful moments and create special memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for being our home.”

The post ended with a plea from Bündchen, who’s celebrating her 11th anniversary as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program this year, to be kinder to the planet for our “children and grandchildren.” (This year, she’ll be also be planting 40,000 trees in her native Brazil in honor of her 40th birthday as part of her reforestation efforts.)

Bündchen’s new Instagram pictures showed the model enjoying the outdoors around the globe. There is a photo of her making sand castles with Tom, Vivian and Benjamin as well as a photo of all three of the children — including Tom’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan — arm in arm aboard a boat.

“One of my ultimate motivations for working to protect our planet is my children,” she recently told Marie Claire. “As a mother, I want them, and their children, to experience the same beautiful, healthy planet I got to experience.” (As part of her efforts, she recently served as executive produced of the documentary Kiss the Ground, which is about the connection between our health and the health of our planet.)

The Bündchen-Brady bunch had been practicing social distancing at their Costa Rica home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It’s unclear if they are all still there because Brady, whom she married in 2009, was called out by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor who said he had been kicked out of a closed public park in the city when a parks employee saw him working out there.

The NFL superstar quarterback, who recently opened up about past marital woes with the model, just joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after years on the New England Patriots. In Tampa, Brady and Bündchen have been renting Derek Jeter’s Davis Islands compound.

