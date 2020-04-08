Gisele Bündchen's Son Writes Sweet Note to Doctors as She and Tom Brady Thank Health Care Workers

The Brady clan is showing its appreciation for health care workers amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In honor of World Health Day, Gisele Bündchen shared an Instagram message on Tuesday featuring her family giving thanks to those working on the frontlines during the pandemic. Among the post was a sweet handwritten note from her son Benjamin Rein, 10, addressed to doctors and nurses.

“This is a very hard in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm. You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon,” the letter read. “Thank you for all the work you’ve done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash.”

“You can get any job done,” the young boy added, signing the note with his “best wishes.”

Bündchen, 39, and husband Tom Brady appear together in a video to show their admiration for “incredible health care workers, doctors, nurses, everyone who is working to support everyone who’s come down with this really tough virus.”

“We want you to know we support you. We’re here for you. Thank you from our family to yours and we wish you luck and success in dealing with this,” Brady, 42, said.

“Thank you so much. We are sending you all our love and prayers,” the supermodel added. “Thank you for — like my son says — being wonderful heroes for all of us and we wish you nothing but the best. Sending you so much love.”

Bündchen captioned the post: “Today is World Health Day and we wanted to thank the incredible healthcare workers who are doing their best, every day, to help us. Thank you so much for all your dedication, courage and love.”

The mom of two and her children Benjamin and Vivian Lake, 7, previously sent some “love and light” to fans amid the COVID-19 outbreak when they joined forces to sing “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars. In a video shared on Instagram in March, the trio performed the uplifting tune while practicing social distancing in Costa Rica.

“Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW. Life is a gift,” Bündchen began in her caption.

“Let’s support one another,” she continued before offering ways her followers can be there for the people they love during this time.

“Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him. Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises? What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips?”

Bündchen added, “Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all. What about you guys at home? What are you all doing? Please tag me in your posts so I can share on my insta stories. That way we can inspire one another! Sending love and light to everyone! #stayhome #hereandnow.”

As of April 3, there have been at least 366,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 10,959 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are now 1,363,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 76,420 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.