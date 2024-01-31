Gisele Bündchen's Sheer Sweater Added a Sexy Twist to Business Casual

Of course, the supermodel worked her workwear.

Courtesy

It's back to business for Gisele Bündchen, who is the newest face of BOSS. The beloved brand, which is known for its tailoring and office-ready selection, enlisted the Brazilian bombshell for its latest campaign — and it's no surprise that the supermodel is giving even the most buttoned-up looks a dash of sex appeal. In the new images, which were released today, Bündchen models a monochromatic tan outfit with menswear-inspired tailoring and a sheer sweater for a peekaboo moment. In the second photo from the set, she wears another color-coordinated fit, but it's all black and features a flowy pair of pants, a sleeveless jacket, and square-toed pumps.

The brand describes the new collection as incorporating a "sophisticated, muted color palette" into "contemporary takes on classic pieces." For loyal fans of the brand, the new assortment brings "signature BOSS suiting" with a updated twist that the label describes as "strong, modern silhouettes."

Bündchen joins the BOSS family along with British model Adwoa Aboah, South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, actress Suki Waterhouse, and Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani in the latest campaign.

Courtesy

Related: Gisele Bündchen Navigates "Pushback" From Her Kids While Co-Parenting With Tom Brady

In addition to starring in the new campaign photos, Bündchen will also be featured in BOSS's latest publicity efforts. She'll be projected as a 10-meter tall hologram at London’s Potters Fields Park, near the iconic Tower Bridge, alongside fellow ambassador Lee Minho. The installation will be the very first time a fashion brand harnesses a large-scale hologram tied to a global campaign and the brand hopes that customers see it as one way BOSS is embracing tech and how it intertwines with the world of fashion.

“Innovation has a prominent role in our strategy to achieve consumer impact at scale and create something intriguing. The hologram is the most current expression of our exploration and curiosity around harnessing the power of technology in our communications," Nadia Kokni, SVP of Global Marketing and Brand Communications at Hugo Boss, said in a statement. "The novelty that it delivers also helps us to create captivating content that's immensely shareable and memorable, offering a new experience to our audiences, resulting in positive associations towards our brand. Ultimately, we look to help and encourage consumers to engage more deeply with our brand, as well as to discover and shop our products."

Story continues

BOSS's Spring-Summer 2024 collection is available in stores now.

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.