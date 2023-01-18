All About Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, Joaquim Valente

Skyler Caruso
4 min read
Joaquim Valente, gisele bundchen
Joaquim Valente, gisele bundchen

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Get to know Joaquim Valente.

A Miami-based jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim has circulated headlines since February 2022 when Gisele Bündchen shared a video of her session at his academy in Florida, paired with a caption that thanked him and his brothers for being "awesome teachers."

Gisele was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in November 2022, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica's coast), two weeks after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady was finalized. They were joined by the supermodel's two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — and several other people, including one of the kids' school teachers.

Since then, Gisele and Joaquim have been seen out several times alongside each other including running together in Costa Rica in January 2023, further sparking romance rumors between the two.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors

Despite the relationship rumors, a source close to Gisele said they are not an item. "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source previously told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

Gisele first began jiu-jitsu training in December 2021 and earned her Brazilian blue belt within a year. "I'm a very intense person, so when I enjoy something, I am committed," the supermodel said in an interview for Dust Magazine's November 2022 issue.

The practice has evolved into a passion for Gisele, one she shares with her kids and masters, the Valente brothers. Here's everything to know about Joaquim.

He's a co-founder of a self-defense academy in Miami

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

A third-generation practicer of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Joaquim currently teaches the martial arts sport at a Miami-based academy alongside his brothers (and fellow co-founders) Pedro and Gui. The oldest of the siblings, Pedro, began teaching jiu-jitsu classes throughout Miami after his move from Rio de Janeiro in 1993.

Joaquim, the youngest of the brothers, was the last of his siblings to move to Miami. Upon his arrival, his involvement with instruction played a pivotal role in the development of the brothers' curriculum due to the knowledge he gained from the Grandmaster when he was in Brazil.

The brothers offer classes to students of all genders and levels of experience. "The techniques of jujutsu are based on natural movements that can easily be performed by anyone. We currently teach several elderly students as well as students with disabilities," according to the Valente Brothers' website.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors

He learned jiu-jitsu before he could walk

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

Similar to his brothers, Joaquim was introduced to jiu-jitsu before he could walk and began lessons at the age of two. He learned from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, who's considered a legend in the practice and taught three generations in a span of 67 years.

He's also trained in boxing and jūdō

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

In addition to jiu-jitsu, Joaquim is also trained in boxing and jūdō. He and his brothers were introduced to striking and throwing techniques by experts from a young age, skills that were pivotal for holistic jiu-jitsu training methods, as opposed to strategy taught specifically for tournaments.

He holds a Professor title in jiu-jitsu

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

Following in his family's footsteps, Joaquim received his black belt and Professors' Diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie in 2007. The honor is significant within the practice, as it denotes an expert level of technical and practical skill. The accomplishment was major for the family, as only 27 people received this diploma from the Grandmaster in 75 years.

RELATED: Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'

He met Gisele Bündchen at the academy through her son

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

After learning about the academy and Valente brothers through a friend, Gisele sought out the martial arts school for herself — but she credits her pre-teen son (whom she wanted to "steer in the right direction") for introducing her to Joaquim.

During an interview with Dust Magazine, Gisele revealed that she wasn't personally interesting in jiu-jitsu at first. "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she began. "But when I brought [her son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense."

She mentioned that it was the philosophy behind jiu-jitsu that piqued her interest the most. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."

He earned a degree in criminology

Joaquim Valente
Joaquim Valente

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram

Joaquim moved to Miami in 2007 to study criminology at Barry University where he earned his degree in the field. His eldest brother, Pedro, holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Miami while his other brother, Gui, holds a master of science in sport management from Barry University's School of Human Performance and Leisure Sciences.

