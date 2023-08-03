Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath

A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Since divorcing a certain former football player, Gisele Bündchen is having a hot girl summer no matter what mont the calendar says. After all, her version of revenge dressing includes a micro-mini dress that she wore to the Met Gala afterparty and a pantsless outfit with ankle-breaking platform shoes. But the model's latest campaign might be her sexiest yet. Bündchen teamed up with Brazilian designer Colcci for their Iconic Spring collection.

In the imagery, which was shared to the brand's Instagram account on Thursday, Gisele is seen posing in a very sexy take on the Canadian tuxedo that consisted of a jean blazer with nothing underneath, super tiny denim cutoffs accentuated with several black belts (one of which has the brand's signature logo), and matching thigh-high boots. Her hair is styled in a middle part and effortless beach waves, and her minimalist glam included a peach eye and lip.

Você não pode deixar de conferir as novidades," the brand wrote, which translates to, "@gisele is back and the new Iconic Spring collection is here to make history! You can't stop checking the news."

In a campaign video, Bündchen poses in patchwork jeans and holds a matching hat in front of her chest, giving the illusion that she is going topless under the accessory. But when she removes the hat, she gives a teasing smirk and reveals a white crop top.

The Colcci account also shared a montage of all the brand's previous runway shows in which Gisele walked — the model has been linked to the brand since 2005. The words, "She Is Back" flashed across the screen over the throwback footage of the model.

Read the original article on InStyle.