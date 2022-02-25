Gisele Bündchen Wore the Most Supportive Version of the Ugly Sandal Supermodels Love

Getty Images

If Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, or Bella Hadid have inspired you to purchase a pair of those platform pool slides you've seen everywhere from Instagram to TikTok — same. The controversial shoe took over everyone's feed (and feet) last year, and they're still going strong, at least in the supermodel world. Recently, Gisele Bündchen pulled out her own pair of cushy slides while vacationing in Costa Rica this month, and they're actually designed to make your feet feel better.

Bündchen wore a comfy pair of slides from Oofos, which specializes in recovery footwear. The brand uses a proprietary foam technology that absorbs 37 percent more impact with every step, compared to traditional foam materials. Its shoes, which include sandals, clogs, sneakers, and boots, also feature a special footbed designed to reduce knee, ankle, and joint stress, according to Oofos.

The model's Ooahh slides come in eight colors like black, lavender, mocha brown, and forest green, and are available in sizes 5 to 16. They have a thick, double strap (that's also made with the brand's proprietary foam) and platform soles.

Gisele Bundchen Oofos Slides

Courtesy

Shop now: $60; oofos.com and nordstrom.com

Shoppers seem to be enamored with the Ooahh slides despite their not so "fashionable" appearance. One self-proclaimed "fashionista" said she never thought she'd wear them, but was sold after trying them on; she raved that "comfort won." Many customers have also said they "live up to the hype," especially if you suffer from issues like plantar fasciitis or have "bad knees."

The general consensus among reviewers? Whether you're pregnant, in your 20s, work out a lot, need more supportive house shoes, have high arches, or are just looking for "pure comfort," shoppers said the Ooahh slides are "worth it." And with Bündchen's stamp of approval, don't be surprised if you see the Oofos' Ooahh slides on everyone's feet soon.

