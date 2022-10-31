Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Break Silence On Their Divorce

Aimée Lutkin
·3 min read
the 2019 met gala celebrating camp
Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Break Their Silence Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on October 28 after being married for 13 years.

Before their official announcement, they reportedly worked out their plans for separation and how to share time with their two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

'They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait,' a source close to the situation told E! News.

'They're both ready to move on and move ahead.'

They added that the former couple had 'agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets... They plan to co-parent and keep things drama free for the kids'.

The insider continued: 'It's a sad day but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up... They've known this was coming and it's time to move on.'

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the super model is 'devastated to end things with Tom'.

'She needed to put her and her kids first ... Gisele had enough,' the source said.

'Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending... Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football.'

Another source who knows the couple said: 'Tom is and always has been a devoted father, he has always put his kids and family first...While yes, he is on the road for games and trains in between, no other husband or father gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to their family.

'He is always with his family in between games and traveling.'

They added: 'In this divorce, as per his statement, they arrived at this situation amicably, and the children remain at the centre of their world. They will continue to co parent and work together to ensure they receive the love and support needed.'

Brady and Bündchen both shared statements about their divorce on Instagram Stories.

'In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,' the quarterback wrote.

'We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.'

'Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,' he continued.

'However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.'

In her statement, Bündchen expressed gratitude and asked for privacy.

'The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it, of course difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed to the time we had together and only wish Tom all the best always,' she shared.

'I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.'

Rumours of their upcoming split began soon after Brady announced he was coming back to play football in March after officially retiring.

The 45-year-old was excused from practice in September this year, and it was alleged that he was dealing with the practicalities of the divorce.

In an interview with ELLE US that same month, Bündchen discussed the situation.

'Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,' she said.

'I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.'

She did not attend Brady's first NFL game after his unretirement and filed for divorce in Florida on October 28.

