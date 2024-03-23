Gisele Bündchen Slams the ‘Lie’ That She Cheated on Tom Brady With Her Current Boyfriend

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen says she doesn't wan't to make her life “a tabloid,” but she's not going to let infidelity rumors go unchecked.

Earlier this year, People reported that Bündchen started “quietly dating” her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in June 2023—eight months after finalizing her divorce from former NFL player Tom Brady in October 2022. However, a Page Six report suggested the relationship may have begun “years ago.”

"That is a lie,” Bündchen said of cheating allegations during a New York Times interview about her cookbook, Nourish. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Though she didn't go into heavy detail about her current romance, she said it's “very different” than her relationship with Brady. “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Just two weeks after filing for divorce in October 2022, Valente joined the model and her children on a trip to Costa Rica, sparking dating rumors.

Bündchen dismissed the speculation during an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2023. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” Bündchen saidat the time. “I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour