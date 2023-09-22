Gisele Bündchen Shared Her Son's Sweet Homage to Tom Brady on the Football Field

Only time will tell if the number 12 is a lucky one.

After announcing her brand-new partnership with Gaia Herbs in New York City earlier this week, Gisele Bündchen took some time to give everyone a little bit of an update on her family. Though she opened up about finally putting herself and her mental health first in a cover story for People, she also noted that her children are doing well and that her son, 13-year-old Benjamin, has started to follow in his father Tom Brady's very impressive footsteps by starting to play football.

"Benny's doing football," she told the magazine, adding that her son is continuing the tradition of Tom Brady wearing number 12 on his jersey. "He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.' "

Bündchen went on to say that she's happy to see her children develop their own personalities and principles, even if they are doing something like going into the family business.



"It makes me proud to see how they're all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that they're flourishing into their own beings," she added.

Brady has also spoken about Ben's new foray into football. During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the now-retired pro explained that he fills some of his free time practicing with his son.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball. My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he's gonna be a little beast," Brady said. "He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!"



