Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs

Gisele Bündchen is jumpstarting her 2023 fitness routine in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — literally — by her side.

In new photos, the pair were spotted running together in Costa Rica last week — two months after Bündchen, 42, was first seen vacationing with her family in the same place. The supermodel was sporting matching olive running shorts and sports bra, while Valente donned a light blue T-shirt and black running shorts.

Bündchen and her two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, the family's instructor, two weeks after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady was finalized. Valente works alongside his brothers, Pedro and Gui, at Valente Brothers, their Florida studio.

Though rumors flew that the two were an item, a source close to Bündchen vehemently shut them down.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

Bündchen and Valente's latest photos together follow Brady's devastating NFL loss Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from chasing another ring at this year's Super Bowl.

The supermodel previously posted with the instructor last February on her Instagram, writing that she felt "stronger" since partaking in his classes.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in the post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."

Bündchen returned to New York City a week after her first Costa Rica trip, and, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, was seen heading back to the airport after stopping at her and Brady's Manhattan townhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

The two children were also spotted after their trip with their dad, enjoying a lunch pizza restaurant Dellarocco's in Brooklyn Heights, a source told Page Six.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids. … They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," the source told the outlet.

Earlier that month, a source close to Brady told PEOPLE that neither plan on hindering the other from seeing their children amid the divorce.

Following the split, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider said.

This is Bündchen and Valente's second spotting in Costa Rica, and it's unclear whether the model's children are with them.

2023 has also marked Bündchen's returned to the modeling scene. The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce Brady.

Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram earlier this month, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.