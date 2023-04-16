Gisele Bündchen Says She Looks to 'Enjoy the Good Moments' in Candid Post After Tom Brady Divorce

"Nothing is permanent. So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!" the supermodel said

Gisele Bündchen is looking ahead with positive vibes only.

The supermodel, 42, shared a candid video on Instagram Sunday, in which she could be seen smiling and riding a bicycle through a tropical setting to the tune of ADMT's cover of TRINIX and Rushawn's "Beautiful Day (Thank You for Sunshine)."

In the caption of her post, Bündchen wrote about life's tribulations, saying, "We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow."

"Nothing is permanent. So let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones," she continued. "Every day is a gift! ✨."

Bündchen then repeated her caption in Portuguese.

Bündchen's latest post comes about after the star finalized her divorce from Tom Brady last October, shortly after they announced their decision to split after 13 years of marriage.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote in a post at the time. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bündchen continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Closing out her statement, the supermodel asked that "our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Earlier this week, Bündchen shared a colorful Instagram photo of herself sniffing some flowers, alongside a poetic caption. "The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout 💕," she wrote.

In the image, the mom — who shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with Brady, 45 — is surrounded by beautiful pink flowers, blue skies and a couple of palm trees, while wearing a simple white tank top and gold chain.

Last month, Bündchen utilized another quote in the caption of an Instagram post, as she shared a selfie of herself sitting in a field.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.' ✨," she wrote.

That image was shared after Bündchen was spotted once again with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica.

