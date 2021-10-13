Gisele Bündchen Says Nature Is 'Essential' to the 'Health and Well-Being' of Children

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen is teaching her kids to love the great outdoors as much as she does.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old supermodel shared a series of snaps spending quality time with her children in the great outdoors. Bündchen shares daughter Vivian Lake, 8, son Benjamin Rein, 11, and stepson John "Jack" Edward, 14, with husband Tom Brady.

The Instagram post began with a photo of the happy mom hugging Benjamin and Vivian as they posed together at the trunk of a tree. Other photos (including some throwbacks!) featured the kids picking flowers, playing in a stream, enjoying a picnic with friends, climbing trees, and even cuddling up with a horse.

Bündchen used the moment to encourage other parents to spend time in nature with their kids as well.

"How about taking your little ones to spend some time outdoors, for a picnic or even creating a @tinis.natureza at your home?" she captioned the snaps. "Contact with nature is essential for the health and well-being of children and for all of us. Let's get outside to recharge with nature's revitalizing energy!🌳✨💚"

Brady, 44, celebrated his wife's message and their family in the comments section, writing "love these angels" along with several heart emojis.

Earlier this year, Bündchen posted a photo of herself relaxing outdoors, telling her social media followers about how she likes to spend time in nature whenever she needs to reflect and rejuvenate.

"Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don't realize we are burned out until we are completely drained - mentally, emotionally, and physically," she captioned the bikini-clad photo as she sat on a rock by the water.

"It definitely doesn't feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breathe deeply," she continued. "I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday."

A vocal environmental activist, Bündchen also advocates for the earth as an ambassador of the United Nations Environment Program, also detailed in her book, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

"Nature doesn't judge. Nature doesn't separate. Nature nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and has its own special role in creating balance, so that all of life can flourish," she said back in May, sharing a shot of herself in front of a waterfall. "The earth is our home, and the choices we make today and every day will create our future."