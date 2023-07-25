What Gisele Bündchen reportedly thinks of Irina Shayk and Tom Brady dating rumours

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been photographed looking cosy, sparking rumours they're now a thing. Someone sound the hot new couple alert!



Back in November 2022, Tom announced his divorce from Giselle Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, taking to Instagram to confirm the news. In a statement, he wrote in part, "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration...We with only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Since then, Tom was briefly linked to Kim Kardashian, after multiple reports said she was looking to buy a holiday home near him. She apparently asked for advice on buying a property, but Tom’s representatives later denied any suggestion that the pair were dating.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, his team rubbished rumours of the romance, plus a source told the publication: “Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home,” but they are “just friends.”

Now, though, it looks like Tom has moved on, instead with model Irina Shayk - who was most recently linked to Kanye West, and shares a child with actor Bradley Cooper. Irina and Tom were photographed sharing an intimate moment in his car, when he stroked her face.

Since, a source told Page Six, "This is something new and at the moment it’s totally casual." The insider added that they met in June at a lavish wedding in Sardinia, before touching on how his ex-wife Gisele reportedly feels about the dating rumours.

"Gisele is the one who filed for divorce," they continued. "She could not be happier for Tom — she wants him to be happy. Gisele knows Irina from the fashion business. They’re very cordial."



Sounds like it's all good vibes!

