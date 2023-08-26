Gisele Bündchen Reportedly ‘Isn’t Thinking About’ Ex Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance

Now that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's rumored romance has gone international, many can't help but wonder what ex-wife Gisele Bündchen feels about the entire relationship. When the first cozy photos of Brady and Shayk began circulating in July, sources claimed the 43-year-old model was too busy vacationing in Brazil to pay them much mind—and apparently not much has changed.

Following reports that the 46-year-old former football player and 37-year-old model “holed up” in a London hotel together earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that while "Irina and Tom are having a great time together," the coupling “isn't super serious yet.” Meanwhile, the source claims Bündchen simply has other things on her mind.

“[She] isn’t thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life,” the source said, emphasizing that her focus is “on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone.” They continued, “Gisele’s main priority is to make sure their kids feel loved and cared for. She wants to set a positive example for them and Gisele is doing her own thing.”

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady co-parent their 13-year-old son, Benjamin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Prior to the end of their 13-year marriage, Bündchen publicly expressed her desire for Brady to be “more present” in his children's lives. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said in an Elle interview published in September 2022. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

About a month after the interview was published, Bündchen announced the end of their 13-year marriage in October. Of course, when Brady later revealed his decision to re-retire from football in February, Bündchen showed her support in his comments section, writing, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour