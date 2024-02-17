Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Receiving a First Copy of Her Forthcoming Cookbook “Nourish”: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

The model and wellness advocate’s cookbook comes out March 26

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Gisele Bündchen on Feb. 12 at New York Fashion Week

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating getting her hands on her first copy of her soon-to-be-released cookbook Nourish.

“I’m literally touching it — I can't believe it,” the model and wellness advocate, 43, told her Instagram followers in a new video posted Saturday. “Of all of the things I’ve done, it’s completely different.”

In the Instagram clip, she called Nourish, which will be released next month, “a work of love” and teased what’s inside the cookbook.

After pointing to the chicken pesto lettuce wrap on the book’s cover, Bündchen flipped through the pages to show off photos of a steak dish, shaved salad, veggie frittata, avocado lime mousse and “a yummy, healthier version of a cheese bread.”

Related: Gisele Bündchen Breaks Her Silence on Mom's Death in Emotional Tribute: 'You Were an Angel on Earth'

Bündchen — who shares two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 — also highlighted a ginger lemon healing tea. “This is what I do for my kids when they're sick,” she explained.

“I’m getting hungry,” Bündchen concluded her Instagram video. “I’m going to go make some food. … I hope you enjoy making these easy recipes with your kids.”

Related: Gisele Bündchen's Erewhon Smoothie Tastes Like a PB&J 'Without the Carbs ... of Course' (Exclusive)

Clarkson Potter ‘Nourish’ comes out March 26, 2024.

Penguin Random House, the cookbook’s publisher, emphasized that Bündchen will help readers adjust their mindset to maintain a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their kids.

“From breaking cycles to journaling and setting intentions, minimizing waste, meal planning, and preparing healthful meals for your kids, Nourish is as much about living with mindfulness as it is about cooking,” Penguin Random House described the cookbook in a release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nourish, the release added, will include “100 delicious and approachable recipes” from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, including sneeze-be-gone soup, maple-harissa cashews, carrot muffins and grilled ribeye with chimichurri.

Story continues

Nourish will be available to purchase on March 26.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.