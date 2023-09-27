Gisele Bündchen Posted a Rare Family Photo With Her Five Look-Alike Sisters

She recently visited family in Brazil.

Getty Images

Nothing bonds you quite like sisterhood, and if there's anyone who knows that, it's Gisele Bündchen. On Tuesday, the supermodel, who has five sisters (one of whom is a twin), shared some rare family photos from her recent trip to Brazil.

Bündchen posted an Instagram photo dump documenting her time in her homeland. The first two slides captured Bündchen and her daughter Vivian (who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady) at the famed Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro. She also included sweet snaps of her parents Vânia and Valdir, her son Benjamin, and her sisters' kids. In the last slide, Gisele posed alongside her five siblings: twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, and their parents, who sat at a table covered in green-and-white placemats.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Related: Gisele Bündchen Says She Loves Being in Her 40s

"Always in my heart and prayers ❤️," she captioned the post, followed by the same sentiment written in Portuguese. She also added the hashtags #family and #família to her post.

Over the years, Bündchen has worked with each of her sisters (except Graziela, who is a judge) in some capacity, according to her 2009 Vanity Fair cover story. Her twin Patricia, who goes by Pati, even serves as her manager. "I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele she said of Pati in a recent interview with People. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

“My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she added. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.